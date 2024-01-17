Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BXMT stock has gone down by -4.44%, with a monthly decline of -11.14% and a quarterly plunge of -4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.15% for BXMT’s stock, with a -0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The public float for BXMT is 162.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXMT on January 17, 2024 was 2.79M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 20.81. However, the company has seen a -4.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-06 that It was a tumultuous 2023 for the housing market, marked by rising mortgage rates and stagnating sales and inventory. So, investors are closely eyeing real estate investment trusts (REITs) to sell in anticipation of market shifts.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BXMT Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.78. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,274 shares at the price of $21.23 back on Dec 11. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 144,572 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $48,267 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sale 485 shares at $21.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 49,103 shares at $10,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.