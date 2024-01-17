Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for BBY is 191.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on January 17, 2024 was 2.82M shares.

The stock price of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has plunged by -2.71 when compared to previous closing price of 73.86, but the company has seen a -4.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2024-01-10 that Best Buy has added a new platform to support its expansion into prescription health and wellness technology products. The new online experience enables eligible customers to buy continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGMs), according to a Wednesday (Jan. 10) press release issued by Stripe, which is providing the payments infrastructure for Best Buy’s new platform.

BBY’s Market Performance

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has seen a -4.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.70% decline in the past month and a 3.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for BBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $89 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBY Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.14. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from SCHULZE RICHARD M, who sale 110,974 shares at the price of $77.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, SCHULZE RICHARD M now owns 19,566,458 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $8,545,542 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE RICHARD M, the Chairman Emeritus of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 313,728 shares at $76.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that SCHULZE RICHARD M is holding 199,448 shares at $24,149,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Equity return is now at value 43.96, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.