Baxter International Inc. (BAX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The public float for BAX is 503.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAX on January 17, 2024 was 4.55M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) has decreased by -2.38 when compared to last closing price of 40.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-04 that DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/etCeELhb to pre-register for the call and receive the call information. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.

BAX’s Market Performance

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has experienced a -3.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.77% rise in the past month, and a 22.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for BAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for BAX’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BAX Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.09. In addition, Baxter International Inc. saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, who sale 3,930 shares at the price of $37.52 back on Mar 20. After this action, STROUCKEN ALBERT P L now owns 36,835 shares of Baxter International Inc., valued at $147,454 using the latest closing price.

Kunzler Jacqueline, the SVP, Chief Quality Officer of Baxter International Inc., sale 3,813 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kunzler Jacqueline is holding 16,725 shares at $154,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Equity return is now at value 1.14, with 0.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.