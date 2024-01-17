Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for BHC is 357.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of BHC was 2.18M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) has decreased by -3.87 when compared to last closing price of 8.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-09 that Bausch + Lomb CEO Brent Saunders joins ‘Money Movers’ to discuss how the company will make eye care as exciting as Botox, what an investment year entails, and if supply chain issues are still a problem.

BHC’s Market Performance

BHC’s stock has fallen by -2.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.10% and a quarterly rise of 9.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Bausch Health Companies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for BHC’s stock, with a 3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BHC Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 220 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Dec 05. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 382,925 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, valued at $1,624 using the latest closing price.

Carson Seana, the EVP, General Counsel of Bausch Health Companies Inc, sale 43 shares at $7.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Carson Seana is holding 384,836 shares at $327 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.