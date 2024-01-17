Bath & Body Works Inc’s (BBWI) Stock: A -0.13% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has gone down by -5.50% for the week, with a 7.42% rise in the past month and a 42.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for BBWI’s stock, with a 20.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.87.

The public float for BBWI is 224.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of BBWI was 3.58M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has soared by 2.20 in relation to previous closing price of 42.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that BBWI reported better-than-expected sales and gross margin expansion in Q3 2024. The company’s revenue growth is tracking well against management’s guidance. As the macro situation improves in 2024, it bodes well for BBWI growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BBWI Trading at 16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.27. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.