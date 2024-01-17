Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has dropped by -2.91 in relation to previous closing price of 3.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that With the world pushing for more sustainability, hydrogen has become an increasingly attractive alternative. A solid 9.2% compounding annual growth rate is predicted for the hydrogen industry until 2030, with the potential for faster growth in the following years.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is 1.71.

The public float for BLDP is 241.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDP on January 17, 2024 was 2.42M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP’s stock has seen a -7.22% decrease for the week, with a -11.64% drop in the past month and a -8.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for Ballard Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.89% for BLDP’s stock, with a -18.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BLDP Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Equity return is now at value -14.45, with -13.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.