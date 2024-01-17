Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.32 in relation to its previous close of 1.61. However, the company has experienced a -27.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.45.

The public float for BKKT is 76.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on January 17, 2024 was 3.97M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

The stock of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has seen a -27.00% decrease in the past week, with a -19.78% drop in the past month, and a 35.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for BKKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.16% for BKKT’s stock, with a 2.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -27.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9105. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc saw -34.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 393,125 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Dec 29. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 2,195,441 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc, valued at $1,005,810 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc, sale 360,544 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 2,588,566 shares at $832,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Equity return is now at value -113.61, with -16.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.