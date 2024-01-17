Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BYU is also noteworthy at 0.38.

The public float for BYU is 4.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume of BYU on January 17, 2024 was 360.30K shares.

BYU stock's latest price update

The stock price of Baiyu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU) has plunged by -11.16 when compared to previous closing price of 1.26, but the company has seen a -27.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BYU’s Market Performance

Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has experienced a -27.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.43% drop in the past month, and a -80.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.09% for BYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.49% for BYU’s stock, with a -94.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BYU Trading at -35.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares sank -32.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYU fell by -27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4558. In addition, Baiyu Holdings Inc saw -31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYU starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of Baiyu Holdings Inc, valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYU

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.