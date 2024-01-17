Azitra Inc’s (AZTR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AZTR stock has gone up by 51.43%, with a monthly gain of 10.42% and a quarterly surge of 17.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.20% for Azitra Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.36% for AZTR’s stock, with a -27.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) Right Now?

The public float for AZTR is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of AZTR was 14.62K shares.

AZTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) has jumped by 32.50 compared to previous close of 1.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-06-16 that Azitra, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products, has announced the pricing of its downsized initial public offering (IPO). Azitra plans to raise $7.5 million by offering 1.5 million of its common shares at a price of $5 per share.

AZTR Trading at 23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.98%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTR rose by +51.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1740. In addition, Azitra Inc saw 72.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTR starting from Kreis Leslie W., who purchase 600,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, Kreis Leslie W. now owns 1,747,670 shares of Azitra Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Aaron G.L., the 10% Owner of Azitra Inc, purchase 600,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Fletcher Aaron G.L. is holding 1,747,670 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Azitra Inc (AZTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.