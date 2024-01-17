AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Stock Experiences -4.96% Monthly Change

In the past week, AVDX stock has gone down by -5.45%, with a monthly decline of -4.96% and a quarterly surge of 21.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.95% for AVDX’s stock, with a 10.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVDX is also noteworthy at 0.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AVDX is 152.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on January 17, 2024 was 2.19M shares.

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.36 in comparison to its previous close of 11.31, however, the company has experienced a -5.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its fourth quarter 2023 ended December 31, 2023, financial results will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s financial results.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AVDX Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc saw -11.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Stahl Ryan, who sale 26,379 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Dec 19. After this action, Stahl Ryan now owns 254,747 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, valued at $320,196 using the latest closing price.

Wilhite Joel, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Wilhite Joel is holding 327,955 shares at $183,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Equity return is now at value -10.28, with -3.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.