Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AUR stock has gone down by -8.91%, with a monthly gain of 0.96% and a quarterly surge of 71.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.76% for Aurora Innovation Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.76% for AUR stock, with a simple moving average of 29.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUR is 3.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AUR is 700.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUR on January 17, 2024 was 6.80M shares.

AUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has decreased by -2.76 when compared to last closing price of 3.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2024-01-05 that Aurora and automotive supplier Continental have wrapped up the first phase of a more than $300 million project to mass produce autonomous vehicle hardware for commercial self-driving trucks. The two companies said Friday that the design and system architecture of an autonomous vehicle hardware kit is now complete.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AUR Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc saw -27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Sep 18. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 61,933 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc, valued at $707,240 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc, sale 3,926 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 61,933 shares at $13,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -38.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.