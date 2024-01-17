Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Stock Sees a0.78 Increase

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has gone down by -16.22% for the week, with a -10.86% drop in the past month and a 3.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.89% for AUPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.23% for AUPH stock, with a simple moving average of -17.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AUPH is also noteworthy at 1.47.

The public float for AUPH is 130.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.92% of that float. The average trading volume of AUPH on January 17, 2024 was 2.03M shares.

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 7.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Here is how Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Cardinal Health (CAH) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AUPH Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -16.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Jayne David R.W., who sale 8,733 shares at the price of $11.26 back on May 23. After this action, Jayne David R.W. now owns 49,310 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,334 using the latest closing price.

MacKay-Dunn R. Hector, the Director of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,818 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that MacKay-Dunn R. Hector is holding 24,225 shares at $54,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Equity return is now at value -18.94, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.