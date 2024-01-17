Assessing the Risk and Potential of Marpai Inc’s (MRAI) Stock

The stock of Marpai Inc (MRAI) has gone down by -36.54% for the week, with a -46.82% drop in the past month and a 65.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.74% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.09% for MRAI’s stock, with a -48.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MRAI is also noteworthy at 5.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MRAI is 4.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on January 17, 2024 was 2.67M shares.

MRAI) stock’s latest price update

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.37 in relation to its previous close of 1.05. However, the company has experienced a -36.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-23 that NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans will host an Investors Webcast on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Key topics will include the recent management and leadership changes, the withdrawal of the Company’s S-1 Registration, current initiatives, and the Company’s strategic vision.

MRAI Trading at -37.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.08%, as shares sank -54.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -36.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6210. In addition, Marpai Inc saw -47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Lamendola Damien, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Dec 14. After this action, Lamendola Damien now owns 851,306 shares of Marpai Inc, valued at $295,500 using the latest closing price.

EITAN YARON, the Director of Marpai Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that EITAN YARON is holding 391,454 shares at $98,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Equity return is now at value -1359.59, with -105.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Marpai Inc (MRAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.