The stock of Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a -8.49% decrease in the past week, with a -16.59% drop in the past month, and a 24.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for LMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.86% for LMND stock, with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LMND is at 1.92.

The public float for LMND is 49.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 33.70% of that float. The average trading volume for LMND on January 17, 2024 was 2.07M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 15.85. However, the company has seen a -8.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-17 that SoundHound AI is a leader in audio AI technology. SentinelOne’s high-end tech and innovation point to a bright future.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $17 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LMND Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw -1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -19.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.