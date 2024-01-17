Assessing the Risk and Potential of BHP Group Limited ADR’s (BHP) Stock

The stock of BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has seen a -6.82% decrease in the past week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month, and a 8.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for BHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.42% for BHP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) Right Now?

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BHP is at 1.11.

The public float for BHP is 2.53B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for BHP on January 17, 2024 was 2.31M shares.

BHP) stock’s latest price update

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 63.26. However, the company has seen a -6.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-16 that Australian nickel producers, hit by a sharp jump in supply from rival Indonesia, are starting to buckle under low prices that analysts expect will force a rethink by top global miner BHP Group on its nickel strategy this year.

BHP Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.25. In addition, BHP Group Limited ADR saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Equity return is now at value 28.83, with 13.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.