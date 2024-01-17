ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has decreased by -0.34 when compared to last closing price of 8.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that We have screened value stocks AZZ, HTLF, CX, NOAH and ASX based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for ASX is 2.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of ASX was 4.94M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has seen a -0.91% decrease in the past week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month, and a 13.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for ASX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for ASX’s stock, with a 9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASX Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.