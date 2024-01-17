Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARQT is 0.93.

The public float for ARQT is 77.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARQT on January 17, 2024 was 5.02M shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.67 in comparison to its previous close of 3.64, however, the company has experienced a -14.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that ADMA and ARQT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on January 11, 2024.

ARQT’s Market Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has experienced a -14.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.80% rise in the past month, and a -10.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.32% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.87% for ARQT’s stock, with a -52.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $8 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ARQT Trading at 35.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +36.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc saw 7.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Burnett Patrick, who sale 1,325 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Jan 02. After this action, Burnett Patrick now owns 57,032 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $4,692 using the latest closing price.

Matsuda Masaru, the See Remark of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, sale 1,850 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Matsuda Masaru is holding 46,634 shares at $3,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -122.80, with -72.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.