Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) has plunged by -0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 69.56, but the company has seen a -2.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reachead $69.10 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.66% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) is above average at 9.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

The public float for ADM is 529.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADM on January 17, 2024 was 3.26M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

The stock of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a -8.18% drop in the past month, and a -5.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for ADM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for ADM’s stock, with a -9.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADM Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.59. In addition, Archer Daniels Midland Co. saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Strader Fruit Molly L, who sale 1,455 shares at the price of $86.80 back on Jul 26. After this action, Strader Fruit Molly L now owns 10,809 shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co., valued at $126,294 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.