Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock Showcases -6.68% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen a -2.59% decrease in the past week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month, and a 0.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for ABR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for ABR’s stock, with a 2.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is 8.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABR is 1.98.

The public float for ABR is 181.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.39% of that float. On January 17, 2024, ABR’s average trading volume was 4.86M shares.

ABR) stock’s latest price update

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.79 in relation to previous closing price of 14.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2024-01-11 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ABR Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Nov 29. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,108,412 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $120,500 using the latest closing price.

KAUFMAN IVAN, the COB, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that KAUFMAN IVAN is holding 1,098,412 shares at $118,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Equity return is now at value 12.42, with 2.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.