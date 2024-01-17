Aramark (ARMK): A Technical Analysis

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The public float for ARMK is 260.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARMK on January 17, 2024 was 3.28M shares.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.70 in comparison to its previous close of 28.76, however, the company has experienced a 0.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that error code: 1018

ARMK’s Market Performance

Aramark (ARMK) has experienced a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.67% rise in the past month, and a 14.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for ARMK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for ARMK’s stock, with a 5.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ARMK Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.12. In addition, Aramark saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from Harrington Lauren A, who sale 4,274 shares at the price of $27.33 back on Dec 15. After this action, Harrington Lauren A now owns 95,142 shares of Aramark, valued at $116,819 using the latest closing price.

Bruno Marc A, the COO, U.S. Food & Facilities of Aramark, sale 27,884 shares at $26.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Bruno Marc A is holding 225,653 shares at $743,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aramark (ARMK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.