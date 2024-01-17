Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has plunged by -0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 80.88, but the company has seen a -4.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include Aptiv (APTV), Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Microvast (MVST), Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF) and Green Dot (GDOT).

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 1.94.

The public float for APTV is 281.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for APTV on January 17, 2024 was 2.64M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stock saw a decrease of -4.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Aptiv PLC (APTV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.72% for APTV’s stock, with a -15.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $96 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

APTV Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.20. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw -9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 206,773 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $193,553 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $89.98 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 554,799 shares at $599,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Equity return is now at value 24.06, with 10.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.