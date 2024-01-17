Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is 2.06.

The public float for AAOI is 32.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.69% of that float. On January 17, 2024, AAOI’s average trading volume was 2.76M shares.

AAOI) stock's latest price update

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 17.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Applied Optoelectronics reported improved financial performance for Q3-2023, with a 10% increase in revenue YoY. The company’s stock price has been on a year-long uptrend, gaining 900% over 12 months and 1000% YTD. The stock is currently rated as a hold due to overvaluation, but the company’s optimistic outlook and potential in the AI market make it a buy.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI’s stock has fallen by -21.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.30% and a quarterly rise of 123.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.06% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.12% for AAOI’s stock, with a 84.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares sank -21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI fell by -21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +789.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.15. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw -11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua), who sale 20 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) now owns 251,331 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, valued at $474 using the latest closing price.

Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) sale 42,779 shares at $22.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) is holding 251,351 shares at $958,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.