Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NLY is 1.60.

The public float for NLY is 498.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on January 17, 2024 was 5.03M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NLY) stock’s latest price update

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 19.34, however, the company has experienced a -1.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-17 that Annaly Capital has a massive 13.2% dividend yield. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust, so it’s designed to pass income to investors.

NLY’s Market Performance

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has seen a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.64% decline in the past month and a 8.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for NLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for NLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NLY Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.04 back on Nov 06. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 545,259 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc, valued at $852,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Equity return is now at value -19.86, with -2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.