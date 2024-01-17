Anixa Biosciences Inc’s (ANIX) Stock: A 26.23% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) has gone up by 18.96% for the week, with a 28.39% rise in the past month and a 50.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.33% for ANIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.23% for ANIX’s stock, with a 38.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is 0.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ANIX is 29.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANIX on January 17, 2024 was 160.79K shares.

ANIX) stock’s latest price update

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX)’s stock price has plunge by 14.35relation to previous closing price of 4.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-14 that SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it will present an overview of its business and provide updates on its clinical programs at Biotech Showcase, taking place January 8-10, 2024 in San Francisco, California in parallel to the 42nd Annual J.P.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on December 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANIX Trading at 41.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +32.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +18.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc saw 29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from KUMAR AMIT, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Jul 31. After this action, KUMAR AMIT now owns 461,925 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc, valued at $42,126 using the latest closing price.

Catelani Michael, the President, COO & CFO of Anixa Biosciences Inc, purchase 5,500 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Catelani Michael is holding 26,655 shares at $20,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

Equity return is now at value -37.04, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.