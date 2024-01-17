AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has gone down by -5.77% for the week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month and a -15.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.02% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.01% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of -19.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 178.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.90.

The public float for AU is 419.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for AU on January 17, 2024 was 2.47M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) has plunged by -5.61 when compared to previous closing price of 17.47, but the company has seen a -5.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) reaffirms its 2023 gold production guidance.

AU Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. saw -11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 0.94, with 0.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.