Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET)

The 36-month beta value for VNET is also noteworthy at -0.25.

The public float for VNET is 129.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume of VNET on January 17, 2024 was 2.20M shares.

The stock price of VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) has jumped by 2.49 compared to previous close of 2.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Xinyuan Liu – IRO Jeff Dong – CEO Qiyu Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Yang Liu – Morgan Stanley Charlie Bai – Jefferies Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Daley Li – Bank of America Securities Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for standing by for the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for VNET Group, Inc. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

VNET’s stock has fallen by -2.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.67% and a quarterly drop of -9.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for VNET Group Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.18% for VNET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.61% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.40 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, VNET Group Inc ADR saw -13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Equity return is now at value -4.09, with -0.93 for asset returns.

In summary, VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.