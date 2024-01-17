Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

The 36-month beta value for PK is also noteworthy at 2.03.

The public float for PK is 204.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. The average trading volume of PK on January 17, 2024 was 3.61M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PK) stock’s latest price update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 15.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that PK, TREE, ANF and OC are four stocks with explosive relative price strength.

PK’s Market Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has experienced a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.62% rise in the past month, and a 48.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for PK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for PK’s stock, with a 31.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PK Trading at 13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.