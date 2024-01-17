Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oneok Inc. (OKE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is above average at 12.78x. The 36-month beta value for OKE is also noteworthy at 1.60.

The public float for OKE is 581.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on January 17, 2024 was 3.68M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has dropped by -1.49 compared to previous close of 70.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-15 that ONEOK is positioned for a strong close to FY23 and beyond, with the acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners providing optionality and the ability to bundle production on multiple pipeline systems. ONEOK will double their NGL transport capacity in the Permian Basin as they complete the loop by Q1’25. The Magellan acquisition strengthens ONEOK’s position in the Permian Basin and allows for bundling of hydrocarbons, potentially driving more capacity and generating profit-driving synergies.

OKE’s Market Performance

Oneok Inc. (OKE) has seen a -2.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.40% gain in the past month and a 0.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for OKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for OKE’s stock, with a 7.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OKE Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.22. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, who sale 800 shares at the price of $70.29 back on Dec 22. After this action, RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A now owns 25,154 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $56,230 using the latest closing price.

NORTON PIERCE, the President & CEO of Oneok Inc., purchase 24,607 shares at $60.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that NORTON PIERCE is holding 42,017 shares at $1,500,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Equity return is now at value 21.72, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.