Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 20.86x. The 36-month beta value for MTCH is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for MTCH is 270.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on January 17, 2024 was 6.50M shares.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 36.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2024-01-13 that Match Group is a leader in online dating apps, but the stock’s performance has been lackluster.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH’s stock has fallen by -3.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.63% and a quarterly rise of 3.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.58% for MTCH’s stock, with a -3.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $32 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.21. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $35.98 back on Jan 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 29,852 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $17,990 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $32.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 30,352 shares at $16,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.