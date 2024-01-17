Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Manchester United Plc. (MANU)

The 36-month beta value for MANU is also noteworthy at 0.82.

The public float for MANU is 50.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.65% of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on January 17, 2024 was 968.73K shares.

MANU stock's latest price update

The stock of Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) has decreased by -3.07 when compared to last closing price of 21.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-17 that Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) on Wednesday slashed earnings guidance reflecting its exit from football’s elite European competition and related reduction in Broadcasting revenue. The Red Devils finished bottom of their Uefa Champions League group, and are sitting outside of Champions League qualification places at present.

MANU’s Market Performance

Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has experienced a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.26% rise in the past month, and a 14.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for MANU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for MANU’s stock, with a 0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MANU Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.32. In addition, Manchester United Plc. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Equity return is now at value -23.81, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.