Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is above average at 15.87x. The 36-month beta value for IBKR is also noteworthy at 0.79.

The public float for IBKR is 102.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on January 17, 2024 was 1.23M shares.

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has decreased by -1.34 when compared to last closing price of 88.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that We’ve just seen a six-day Nasdaq winning streak broken, while the Dow has submitted its worst trading day since December 20th.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR’s stock has fallen by -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.36% and a quarterly rise of 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for IBKR’s stock, with a 4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $102 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

IBKR Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.65. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Frank Thomas AJ, who sale 13,007 shares at the price of $88.30 back on Jan 12. After this action, Frank Thomas AJ now owns 538,610 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $1,148,518 using the latest closing price.

Frank Thomas AJ, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 13,188 shares at $87.73 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Frank Thomas AJ is holding 551,617 shares at $1,156,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Equity return is now at value 18.99, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.