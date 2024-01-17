Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 33.74x. The 36-month beta value for GOTU is also noteworthy at -0.26.

The public float for GOTU is 152.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on January 17, 2024 was 4.68M shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 3.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Two years ago, a raft of Chinese laws regulating education activities crashed the stocks of for-profit education companies. Today, China released new draft laws that could crush the gaming sector.

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has seen a -6.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.21% decline in the past month and a 31.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for GOTU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.83% for GOTU’s stock, with a 8.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOTU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GOTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOTU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GOTU Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -29.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.