Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

The 36-month beta value for CRWD is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for CRWD is 222.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CRWD on January 17, 2024 was 3.09M shares.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.04 in comparison to its previous close of 283.35, however, the company has experienced a 9.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2024-01-16 that 2023 was an incredibly strong year for U.S. stocks but many believe the S&P 500 will push further up in the new year. To play that continued strength, our experts have picked top 10 stocks to buy in 2024.

CRWD’s Market Performance

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has experienced a 9.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.59% rise in the past month, and a 54.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.24% for CRWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 66.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $304 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CRWD Trading at 22.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.37. In addition, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc saw 12.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $284.36 back on Jan 12. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 980,194 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, valued at $11,374,437 using the latest closing price.

Kurtz George, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $283.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Kurtz George is holding 1,020,194 shares at $17,021,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Equity return is now at value -0.71, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.