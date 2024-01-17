Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

The 36-month beta value for BBAI is also noteworthy at 3.09.

The public float for BBAI is 47.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.78% of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on January 17, 2024 was 2.29M shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that BigBear.ai (BBAI) expands partnerships with the U.S. Army, boosting data security and operational efficiencies.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has seen a -10.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.19% decline in the past month and a 35.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.21% for BBAI’s stock, with a -7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BBAI Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9565. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc saw -14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Braden Pamela Joyce, who purchase 50,025 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Dec 15. After this action, Braden Pamela Joyce now owns 305,457 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, valued at $96,048 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, sale 13,029 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 773,374 shares at $25,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Equity return is now at value -288.00, with -32.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.