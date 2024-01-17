Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

The 36-month beta value for UAVS is also noteworthy at 3.76.

The public float for UAVS is 105.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. The average trading volume of UAVS on January 17, 2024 was 2.20M shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) has jumped by 15.02 compared to previous close of 0.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference to be held in Los Angeles this week. Mooney will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS’s stock has risen by 5.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.91% and a quarterly drop of -10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for UAVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.41% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1053. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw 4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Equity return is now at value -106.20, with -91.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.