An In-Depth Look at PepsiCo Inc’s (PEP) Stock Performance

In the past week, PEP stock has gone down by -1.74%, with a monthly decline of -3.40% and a quarterly surge of 3.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for PepsiCo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for PEP’s stock, with a -6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is above average at 27.74x. The 36-month beta value for PEP is also noteworthy at 0.55.

The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of PEP on January 17, 2024 was 5.29M shares.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 167.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2024-01-16 that “Climate change, future of work, and geopolitics are among the key topics at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. PepsiCo (PEP) is no stranger to sustainability as the company launched PepsiCo Positive, with the goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $176 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PEP Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.54. In addition, PepsiCo Inc saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Johnston Hugh F, who sale 48,388 shares at the price of $166.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Johnston Hugh F now owns 96,627 shares of PepsiCo Inc, valued at $8,064,067 using the latest closing price.

POHLAD ROBERT C, the Director of PepsiCo Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $172.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that POHLAD ROBERT C is holding 183,929 shares at $12,935,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Equity return is now at value 43.88, with 8.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.