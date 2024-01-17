An In-Depth Look at Carlyle Group Inc’s (CG) Stock Performance

The stock of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a 31.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for CG’s stock, with a 20.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is 67.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.77.

The public float for CG is 192.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% of that float. On January 17, 2024, CG’s average trading volume was 3.44M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.31relation to previous closing price of 39.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-19 that Funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle and global software investor Insight Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to provide majority investment in Exiger, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm focused on helping corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $42 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CG Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.25. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw -5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from SCHWARTZ HARVEY M, who sale 295,358 shares at the price of $41.74 back on Dec 15. After this action, SCHWARTZ HARVEY M now owns 6,768,046 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $12,328,036 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 1,269,537 shares at $8.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 4,785,628 shares at $10,816,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.