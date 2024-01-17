An In-Depth Look at Borr Drilling Ltd’s (BORR) Stock Performance

The stock of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has seen a -0.38% decrease in the past week, with a -7.13% drop in the past month, and a -7.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for BORR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.02% for BORR’s stock, with a -8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BORR is 2.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for BORR is 217.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On January 17, 2024, BORR’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

BORR) stock’s latest price update

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.84relation to previous closing price of 6.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-05 that Borr Drilling is a top choice for capitalizing on the current bull market in the shallow-water offshore sector. BORR has the youngest and most modern fleet among its peers, which puts it in the best position to outperform. Day rates still have a significant upside and may rise to $250k per day based on historical analogs, the status of the order book, and current utilization levels.

BORR Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.