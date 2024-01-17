An In-Depth Look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s (ADAP) Stock Performance

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has gone down by -24.06% for the week, with a 39.54% rise in the past month and a 8.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.48% for ADAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.95% for ADAP stock, with a simple moving average of -17.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADAP is 2.24.

The public float for ADAP is 196.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADAP on January 17, 2024 was 619.36K shares.

ADAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) has decreased by -13.72 when compared to last closing price of 0.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Adaptimmune (ADAP) surges on the completion of the rolling submission, with the FDA seeking approval for its most advanced pipeline candidate as the first engineered cell therapy for solid tumors.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADAP Trading at 22.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +45.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -24.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6941. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Rawcliffe Adrian, who sale 17,257 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 12. After this action, Rawcliffe Adrian now owns 26,388 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, valued at $14,739 using the latest closing price.

Norry Elliot, the Chief Medical Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, sale 7,799 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Norry Elliot is holding 11,841 shares at $6,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Equity return is now at value -94.53, with -30.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.