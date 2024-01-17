Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for COLD is 282.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLD on January 17, 2024 was 2.14M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) has increased by 1.31 when compared to last closing price of 29.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-16 that ATLANTA, GA., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

COLD’s Market Performance

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.87% gain in the past month and a 10.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for COLD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for COLD’s stock, with a 0.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COLD Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.97. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $28.36 back on Dec 06. After this action, NOVOSEL THOMAS C now owns 4,616 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc, valued at $170,160 using the latest closing price.

CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Americold Realty Trust Inc, sale 9,100 shares at $28.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT is holding 0 shares at $256,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.