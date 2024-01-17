American Express Co. (AXP) Stock Experiences 3.67% Monthly Change

The stock of American Express Co. (AXP) has seen a -4.35% decrease in the past week, with a 3.67% gain in the past month, and a 19.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for AXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for AXP’s stock, with a 10.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for AXP is 727.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on January 17, 2024 was 3.12M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has dropped by -0.59 compared to previous close of 182.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that The Dow Jones Industrial Average is widely expected to continue to perform well in 2024. The index represents 30 of the most prominent U.S. firms that are considered to be the most important Equities within the New York Stock Exchange and the nasdaq.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $235 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AXP Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.40. In addition, American Express Co. saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, who sale 21,008 shares at the price of $168.33 back on Nov 29. After this action, CAMPBELL JEFFREY C now owns 125,646 shares of American Express Co., valued at $3,536,277 using the latest closing price.

Buckminster Douglas E., the Vice Chairman of American Express Co., sale 11,344 shares at $158.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Buckminster Douglas E. is holding 88,376 shares at $1,802,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Express Co. (AXP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.