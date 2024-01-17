American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is 18.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEO is 1.54.

The public float for AEO is 181.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% of that float. On January 17, 2024, AEO’s average trading volume was 5.08M shares.

AEO) stock’s latest price update

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 20.89, however, the company has experienced a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that American Eagle’s (AEO) strategic efforts, including the Real Power Real Growth Plan, appear encouraging.

AEO’s Market Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has experienced a -2.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.15% drop in the past month, and a 22.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for AEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for AEO’s stock, with a 32.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AEO Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $20.16 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 172,186 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $705,425 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $19.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,186 shares at $782,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Equity return is now at value 13.64, with 6.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.