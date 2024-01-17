Alset Inc (AEI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.

The public float for AEI is 4.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEI on January 17, 2024 was 39.08K shares.

AEI) stock’s latest price update

Alset Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.32 in relation to its previous close of 1.23. However, the company has experienced a -0.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-06 that Alset (NASDAQ: AEI ) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The public offering was initially announced on Friday and has since been priced.

AEI’s Market Performance

AEI’s stock has fallen by -0.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 65.21% and a quarterly rise of 4.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.07% for Alset Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.62% for AEI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.55% for the last 200 days.

AEI Trading at 19.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +62.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0284. In addition, Alset Inc saw 28.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jun 29. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 4,623,818 shares of Alset Inc, valued at $17,200 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer of Alset Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 4,613,818 shares at $16,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alset Inc (AEI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.