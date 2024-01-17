Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is above average at 9.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.

The public float for ALLY is 298.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALLY on January 17, 2024 was 4.48M shares.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.03 in relation to its previous close of 33.03. However, the company has experienced a -4.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Ally Financial (ALLY) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has seen a -4.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.66% gain in the past month and a 34.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for ALLY’s stock, with a 19.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $47 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ALLY Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.38. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from DEBRUNNER DAVID J, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, DEBRUNNER DAVID J now owns 100,787 shares of Ally Financial Inc, valued at $131,251 using the latest closing price.

DEBRUNNER DAVID J, the VP, CAO, Controller of Ally Financial Inc, sale 3,750 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that DEBRUNNER DAVID J is holding 104,537 shares at $131,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.