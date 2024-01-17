Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) has surged by 2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 3.13, but the company has seen a 5.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-16 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in January and February.

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The public float for ALLO is 105.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLO on January 17, 2024 was 2.85M shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

ALLO’s stock has seen a 5.25% increase for the week, with a 18.45% rise in the past month and a -0.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.11% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for ALLO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.85% for the last 200 days.

ALLO Trading at 12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from MESSEMER DEBORAH M., who sale 18,640 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Dec 18. After this action, MESSEMER DEBORAH M. now owns 62,456 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, valued at $50,317 using the latest closing price.

Mayo Stephen, the Director of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Mayo Stephen is holding 25,328 shares at $42,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Equity return is now at value -50.32, with -41.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.