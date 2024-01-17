Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT) is above average at 6.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AENT is 3.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AENT on January 17, 2024 was 19.73K shares.

AENT) stock’s latest price update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.54 in comparison to its previous close of 1.12, however, the company has experienced a 31.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, today announced it will participate at The ThinkEquity Conference taking place on October 19, 2023, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

AENT’s Market Performance

AENT’s stock has risen by 31.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.86% and a quarterly rise of 15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.32% for Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.86% for AENT’s stock, with a -36.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AENT Trading at 36.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.41%, as shares surge +54.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AENT rose by +31.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9558. In addition, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation saw 45.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AENT starting from Donaldson Walter Tommy III, who purchase 83,300 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, Donaldson Walter Tommy III now owns 83,300 shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Ogilvie Bruce A Jr, the Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, purchase 83,300 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Ogilvie Bruce A Jr is holding 15,279,275 shares at $249,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.37 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation stands at -3.06. The total capital return value is set at -15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.91. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT), the company’s capital structure generated 186.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.15. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.08 and the total asset turnover is 4.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.