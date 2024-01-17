Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

The public float for WTER is 12.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTER on January 17, 2024 was 503.88K shares.

The stock of Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) has decreased by -12.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-12-28 that Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) and Benson Hill (BHIL) are low-priced and well-ranked consumer staple companies, which look well-placed for 2023 on the back of their robust fundamentals.

WTER’s Market Performance

Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has experienced a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.81% drop in the past month, and a -4.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.50% for WTER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for WTER’s stock, with a -72.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WTER Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2716. In addition, Alkaline Water Company Inc saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Equity return is now at value -680.90, with -103.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.