Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has dropped by -1.85 compared to previous close of 22.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2024-01-16 that Here is a look at a chart tied to recent news, with important technical levels to monitor.

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACI is 0.52.

The public float for ACI is 330.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on January 17, 2024 was 2.76M shares.

ACI’s Market Performance

The stock of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has seen a -3.04% decrease in the past week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month, and a -0.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for ACI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for ACI’s stock, with a 2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACI Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.79. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Larson Robert Bruce, who sale 32,544 shares at the price of $20.95 back on Apr 27. After this action, Larson Robert Bruce now owns 50,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc, valued at $681,797 using the latest closing price.

Gajial Omer, the EVP, Pharmacy & Health of Albertsons Companies Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Gajial Omer is holding 25,140 shares at $757,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Equity return is now at value 81.08, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.