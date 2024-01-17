Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.68 in relation to previous closing price of 125.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-17 that Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB, ETR:AMC) announced on Wednesday that it is seeking to reduce costs by about $95 million a year due to falling lithium prices. The chemical company said its expense-cutting initiatives will include reducing its workforce and lowering spending on contracted services, which is expected to unlock more than $750 million of cash flow over the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.62.

The public float for ALB is 117.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ALB on January 17, 2024 was 3.21M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen a -7.36% decrease in the past week, with a -15.12% drop in the past month, and a -26.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for ALB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.12% for ALB’s stock, with a -30.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $135 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ALB Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.73. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Coleman Kristin M., who purchase 1,373 shares at the price of $121.86 back on Nov 07. After this action, Coleman Kristin M. now owns 2,746 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $167,314 using the latest closing price.

Norris Eric, the President, Energy Storage of Albemarle Corp., purchase 1,260 shares at $195.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Norris Eric is holding 26,596 shares at $246,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 39.97, with 20.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.