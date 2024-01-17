Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.63.

The public float for ALK is 127.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ALK on January 17, 2024 was 3.83M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has decreased by -2.13 when compared to last closing price of 35.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-16 that Small-cap stocks can help investors diversify from the S&P 500, which is heavily weighted to the largest U.S. tech players. Investors may imagine small-caps as up-and-coming companies focused on increasing their sales and taking market share from rivals, or ones facing binary events, such as drug trials, that can set up windfall profits.

ALK’s Market Performance

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a -9.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.90% decline in the past month and a 4.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for ALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.80% for ALK’s stock, with a -17.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $40 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ALK Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.35. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $36.27 back on Dec 07. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 119,942 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $2,031 using the latest closing price.

MINICUCCI BENITO, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $48.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that MINICUCCI BENITO is holding 114,506 shares at $243,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Equity return is now at value 6.54, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.